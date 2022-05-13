Iridium (IRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $175,531.54

Iridium (IRD) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $175,531.54 and $650.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 24,005,693 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Iridium Coin Trading

