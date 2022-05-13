Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RSHPF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

