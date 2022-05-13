Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:RSHPF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.
About Irish Residential Properties REIT (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Irish Residential Properties REIT (RSHPF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.