IRISnet Price Tops $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00530849 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,393.66 or 2.04443726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,077,513,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,268,989 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

