iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

