iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. 263,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

