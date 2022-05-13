iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.79. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,411. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

