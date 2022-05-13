iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,094 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

