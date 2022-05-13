iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 155,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.