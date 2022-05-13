iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $112,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of REM opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

