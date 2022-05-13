iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,881,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.18. 1,354,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

