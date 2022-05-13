iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IHI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.85. 112,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

