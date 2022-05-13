IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

Several research firms have commented on ISO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 11.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

