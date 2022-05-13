Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10,566.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,635,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

