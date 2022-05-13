Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.26. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

