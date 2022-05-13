IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 360 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

IWG stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. IWG has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

