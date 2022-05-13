IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 2,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,902. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 397,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.