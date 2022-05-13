Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

JXN stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

