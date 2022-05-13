Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 663,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,073. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

