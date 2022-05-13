Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 46883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

