James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 1,654,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 4,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,739. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

