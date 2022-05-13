Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

JAMF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Jamf news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $261,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jamf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Jamf by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

