JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,100 shares, an increase of 411.9% from the April 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,001.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$1.71 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $15.65.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

