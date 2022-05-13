Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Immuneering Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immuneering in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.05 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $73,621 over the last quarter.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

