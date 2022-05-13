Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 118.8% in April

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRSH. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.70. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

