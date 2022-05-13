Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 925.0% in April

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

