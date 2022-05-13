Jobchain Price Hits $0.0004 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $3,394.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,960.75 or 0.99896045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00104881 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

