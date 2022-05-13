John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

HEQ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

