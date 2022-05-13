JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.00

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €34.00 ($35.79) and last traded at €36.40 ($38.32), with a volume of 27209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.80 ($36.63).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.51 and a 200 day moving average of €43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.02.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

