JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.40). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 249,733 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.01.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)
