JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 6,100

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 4,950 ($61.03) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,406.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $188.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.94. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $184.12 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.