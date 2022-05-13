JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,175,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 92.65% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF worth $3,905,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBAX traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 559,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,285. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

