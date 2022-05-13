JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 8th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,441,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

