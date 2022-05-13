JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $119.88. 239,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,373,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $352.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

