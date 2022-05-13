JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 670

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of several other reports. Investec lowered Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.73) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $560.14.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.