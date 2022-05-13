JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 670

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of several other reports. Investec lowered Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.73) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $560.14.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

