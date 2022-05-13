Juggernaut (JGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.69 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1.69 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

