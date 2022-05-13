JulSwap (JULD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $832,486.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $5.21 million and $832,486.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

