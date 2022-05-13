Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JFHHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.40) to GBX 228 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

JFHHF remained flat at $$2.76 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

