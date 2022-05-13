Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,215.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.