KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of KBR by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 23.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

