Keyera (TSE:KEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$36.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.53.

KEY stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.73. 227,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

