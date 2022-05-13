Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

