Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Lowered to C$185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.22.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $100.14 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $180.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.