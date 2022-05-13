Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$213.69.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS opened at C$131.73 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$127.24 and a 52-week high of C$229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -2,365.09.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.