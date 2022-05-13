Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 1,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.