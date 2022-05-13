Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.