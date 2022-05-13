Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 1.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.22. 371,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 237,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GUD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

The company has a market cap of C$616.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

