Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.