Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 347,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

