Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Korn Ferry worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

