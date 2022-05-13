KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 60.2% in April

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

KSRYY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,231. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

